WWE reportedly gives clear message to the roster in light of Sasha Banks and Naomi's walkout

It has been reported that WWE recently sent out a message to superstars after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the arena during RAW last week.

In a story that dominated the wrestling world last week, Banks and Naomi left the arena as they were unsatisfied with how they and the women's tag team division are currently being booked in WWE.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE higher-ups gave a clear message to any other performer who may one day think about walking out during the show:

"The fact that they buried [Sasha Banks and Naomi]… Again… It just tells you the mood that they were in. They were in a very strong mood and I know also it was absolutely meant as a message to talent: Don’t walk out during a live show, because we will bury you. Whether that matters or not to talent, I don’t know, but it absolutely was a message to everyone there that if you, again, you can discuss things and whatever. You can question things and all that and that’s part of the deal. I think that the problem was the walking out." (H/T: Ringside News)

Since their walkout, neither Sasha Banks nor Naomi has commented on the situation.

WWE replaced Sasha Banks in their opening signature

With the walkout still hot on everyone's minds, WWE looked to continue its aim of burying the former Women's Tag Team Champions.

The most recent change was seen this past Friday on SmackDown. Some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Cody Rhodes replaced Sasha Banks in the opening signature that appears before every broadcast.

Despite their walkout having taken place a week ago, it seems as if WWE is looking to do all they can to continue to bury Sasha Banks and Naomi after they left the arena last Monday night.

