WWE told superstar to delete Instagram comment about Mysterio family - Reports

Dave Meltzer recently noted that the WWE told Murphy to delete his Instagram comment demeaning the Mysterio family.

WWE superstar Murphy recently made his return to WWE TV following a brief hiatus. Murphy took to Instagram to take a major shot at the Mysterio family a short while before making his return. The comment was quickly taken down by the SmackDown Superstar.

Murphy took a storyline shot at the Mysterios in his Instagram comment. He belittled Aalyah and said that she used him to be on WWE TV. Murphy further stated that Dominik used him and Rey grew jealous of him because he became the new face of the Cruiserweight division.

Here's the entire comment:

Murphy's deleted Instagram

Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say about Murphy deleting the comment:

“Buddy Murphy, I guess did an Instagram post trying to shoot his own angle with the Mysterios. He was ordered to delete it and so he did.”

Meltzer also opened up on Murphy's latest storyline, where he unsuccessfully attempted to reunite with Seth Rollins and then lost to Cesaro.

“Yeah, that was another thing they changed. A storyline that changed for no reason and I guess he decided to come up with a reason to end it and turn heel and they didn’t want him shooting his own angle on Instagram.”

Murphy currently doesn't have a concrete direction on the road to WWE WrestleMania 37

Murphy wrestled Cesaro in the March 5, 2021 edition of WWE SmackDown in his return match. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion lost the bout via submission. He lost another match to Cesaro a week later. Murphy hasn't done anything of note following his return to WWE TV.

WrestleMania 37 is almost on the horizon and it looks like Murphy won't be featured in a prominent role on the event card. Murphy recently posted a tweet directed towards Aleister Black and issued a WrestleMania challenge to him.

