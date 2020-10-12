WWE have shifted between various venues over the last few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After moving WWE RAW, SmackDown and NXT to the Performance Center, RAW and SmackDown were then later moved to the Amway Center. NXT, after being held in Full Sail University for a while, returned to the Performance Center, with the venue now being renamed as the Capitol Wrestling Center.

The WWE Performance Center was overhauled over the last few months, following which NXT moved to the Performance Center, with the first event at the new-look venue being NXT Takeover 31.

Now, there seems to be some issue regarding the Performance Center, with WWE trainees reportedly not willing to return.

WWE trainees unwilling to return to Performance Center

The Performance Center not only holds NXT events, but also has budding pro wrestlers training to one day wrestle in WWE. As per Fightful, some NXT trainees are "afraid" to return to the Performance Center because of the "COVID truthers" that are reportedly at the Performance Center.

The report states that there are a few people in NXT who are unwilling to accept the COVID-19 for the deadly virus that it is, and reportedly feel that it is a conspiracy. According to the report, NXT trainees were set to return last Thursday to the Performance Center, but they failed to return due to these "COVID truthers" part of the NXT roster.

Apparently several people part of the NXT roster are not serious about the pandemic. The report further highlights that WWE had told these trainees that they would not face any backlash if they didn't show up to the Performance Center but would have to tell WWE Chairman Vince McMahon the reason why.

Earlier this month, Triple H announced that NXT would be moving to the Capitol Wrestling Center in the Performance Center. In the interview with Sports Illustrated, Triple H talked about the safety precautions they were taking:

“We will take every safety precaution that there is. All of this was signed off by our medical staff. Everybody that walks in the building will be PCR tested, take a questionnaire and be medically screened. There will be plexiglass pods with fans that are in groups, and the groups will vary in size. Everyone will wear masks, and each group will never be near anyone else."

Although WWE have laid out strict safety guidelines, a few Superstars could cause a lot of damage by potentially spreading the virus if they don't take it seriously.