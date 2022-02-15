WWE trying to get Stone Cold to wrestle top RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 38 - Reports

As per Fightful, WWE is attempting to get Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle at this year's WrestleMania.

It has been 19 long years since Austin retired from pro-wrestling due to his injuries. In his last match, the Hall of Famer lost to arch-rival The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

WrestleMania 38 is set to emanate from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, this year. As per the latest report from Fightful, WWE has made an overture to get The Rattlesnake for a huge WrestleMania showdown.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story for subscribers



patreon.com/posts/62578272 Fightful Select has learned WWE has made an overture to get Stone Cold Steve Austin for a WrestleMania match.Full story for subscribers Fightful Select has learned WWE has made an overture to get Stone Cold Steve Austin for a WrestleMania match.Full story for subscriberspatreon.com/posts/62578272 https://t.co/waII75oUag

"Fightful has learned that WWE has made a significant overture towards one of the biggest draws in WWE history "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for an in-ring return at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. Austin has not wrestled in 19 years, with his last match taking place at WrestleMania 19. Since then, many WWE Superstars have tried to conjure Austin out of retirement, but it hasn't happened out of yet." [H/T Fightful Select]

Fightful also reported that they reached out to WWE in an official capacity but weren't provided with any concrete scoop. The ones who were asked in WWE gave a wide range of answers.

Some were coy in their responses, while others said the match would happen at the mega event. Fightful was told that Austin is expected to have a physical role at WrestleMania 38, at the very least.

Update: As per the latest scoop shared by Bryan Alvarez, WWE is planning to have Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle current RAW Superstar Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

Bryan Alvarez @bryanalvarez Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania. Yes, Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens has been discussed for WrestleMania.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's return would be nothing short of miraculous

Austin is regarded as quite possibly the greatest wrestler ever to step foot in a WWE ring. He usually takes the top spot whenever fans and wrestling personalities pick their Mount Rushmores for pro-wrestling.

Austin's serious neck injury put him out of action in 2003, but he had already established himself as one of the all-time greats. Austin's rumored return to WrestleMania is bound to provide a huge boost to the event's ticket sales.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see the Hall of Famer return at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments below.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Angana Roy