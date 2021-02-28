WWE TV Ratings of several countries revealed: India doubles United States' RAW viewership, NXT exceeds one million - Reports

WWE TV ratings and viewership figures will always be the most important measuring sticks to ascertain its results.

WWE has had its fair share of struggles with dwindling TV ratings during the pandemic era of wrestling, and the arrival of AEW has only increased the scrutiny of TV rating trends. While the figures in the United States have been consistently low, barring a few brief spikes, the viewership in other countries paints a promising picture for the WWE.

Michael Morales and Miguel Perez of Lucha Libre Online released exclusive information about WWE's ratings outside the United States. Based on Lucha Libre Online's reports, India is one of WWE's most prominent markets as the country has pulled in mind-boggling numbers.

The average viewership for RAW in India for January 2021 was more than 4 million viewers per week. SmackDown drew 3 million per week, while NXT also managed to pull in a little over a million in the first month of the new year.

South Africa drew an average that exceeded 1 million viewers for both RAW and SmackDown. Canada, Germany, and Italy drew around 300,000 viewers per week, respectively, for the RAW and SmackDown broadcasts.

The report only had the SmakDown number for South Korea, which was more than 300,000 viewers. The RAW figures weren't available.

These impressive numbers are only half the story for the WWE

WWE managed to draw an average of 5.9 million viewers for RAW in January 2021 from India, Canada, Germany, South Africa, and Italy. For SmackDown, which also included the South Korean market, WWE raked in around 5.2 million viewers.

The report was quick to note that these figures still don't reveal the complete story as many countries and markets have been left out. It should be highlighted that WWE airs a litany of programs in Latin America, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, and several other locations.

SmackDown has maintained a steady run in 2021 in the US as the Blue brand has stayed above the two-million threshold. RAW officials haven't been so lucky as the Red brand has managed to draw around 1.85 million viewers in January 2021.

The Lucha Libre Online report concluded with the following detail:

The approximate real rating between the previously mentioned countries and the United States for Raw rises to 7.2 million viewers per week by January 2021. While Raw has an average of 7.75 million average viewers in the aforementioned countries.

The report's biggest takeaway has been the sheer importance of the WWE's TV deal in India. WWE's outstanding progress in India explains why the company has invested a lot of time setting up a separate show for the Indian fans.

WWE Superstar Spectacle was a successful event, and there are reported plans to start a weekly show and push homegrown talents and storylines.