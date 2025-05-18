WWE update on The Wyatt Sicks - Reports

The Wyatt Sicks remain absent from WWE television despite the return of Alexa Bliss, who is rumored to join the faction. Bliss returned on the May 9, 2025, edition of SmackDown, but the Uncle Howdy-led group was nowhere to be seen. A new report has surfaced regarding the stable.
Fans are concerned about the faction’s future in the company, as it has been away from TV for months. The Wyatts were drafted to SmackDown as part of the transfer window. It was previously reported that the plans for the group's return were pushed back because Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy) was injured.
Though he was reportedly medically cleared before WrestleMania 41, WWE didn't book Howdy or his stablemates for The Show of Shows. There were rumors of a feud between the Wyatts and The Judgment Day, but it didn't materialize.
On X/Twitter, a user asked wrestling insider PW Nexus about the potential time frame for The Wyatt Sicks' comeback. In response, they disclosed that they hadn't heard anything substantial regarding the fearsome group’s return. However, with Alexa Bliss back, the insider felt the stable might show up on TV soon.
“I wish I had one for you... But if Alexa is on TV, I don't expect the Wyatt Sicks to be that far off at this point,” PW Nexus posted.
You can view the post below.
The Wyatt Sicks and Alexa Bliss' WWE plans might be on hold
Since former WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss returned to the Stamford-based promotion, she has picked up two wins. Surprisingly, there has been absolutely no mention or tease of the Uncle Howdy-led group in her matches or segments like before.
Bliss has even started a storyline involving Charlotte Flair, which indicates that she may not work with the eerie stable anytime soon. WWE may have scrapped the rumored Wyatt Sicks angle for Little Miss Bliss or put it on hold. However, fans keep linking her to the faction amid its absence from TV.
It will be interesting to see when the Wyatts make their return on Friday Night SmackDown and what plans the creative team has for the group.