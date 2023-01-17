WWE veteran departs the company following Vince McMahon's return – Reports 

There have been several major changes in WWE over the past few weeks following Vince McMahon's return. After a number of dismissals and resignations, it appears that one of the company's longest-tenured employees has now departed WWE as well.

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Adam Hopkins, Vice President of Communications, who was part of the company for more than 25 years, has now left his post.

"Fightful has learned that WWE's Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is out of the company after over 25 years. Hopkins worked in a variety of roles, and was a point of contact for a lot of us in the media in preparing for events and setting up interviews."

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned that WWE's Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is out of the company after over 25 years.



Hopkins worked in a variety of roles, and was a point of contact for a lot of us in the media in preparing for events and setting up interviews. Fightful has learned that WWE's Vice President of Communications, Adam Hopkins, is out of the company after over 25 years.Hopkins worked in a variety of roles, and was a point of contact for a lot of us in the media in preparing for events and setting up interviews.

It was noted as part of their report that at the moment there are no other details surrounding his exit so it's unknown if he re-signed or if it was a mutual decision for the veteran to leave after a quarter of a century.

Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE last week following her father's return as Chairman

Stephanie McMahon was acting co-CEO and Chairwoman for eight months whilst Vince McMahon was away, but following his return, it came as a huge shock that she decided to hand in her resignation as well.

McMahon announced on Twitter last week that she was going to take leave from the business once again, something that she intended to do last year before she was called in by the company during their hour of need.

Her husband Triple H remains the Head of Creative and reportedly held a talent meeting ahead of RAW last night to make it clear that he is still very much in control of the creative aspects of the company.

Do you think Vince McMahon will make any major changes following his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes