WWE veteran set to make wrestling return after nearly two years

A WWE veteran is set to make her return to the industry. She was once a huge part of SmackDown.

Vickie Guerrero was best known for being the wife of Eddie Guerrero. After Eddie passed away, Vickie took on an onscreen role in WWE and even served as the General Manager of SmackDown for a while. She was also involved in an onscreen relationship with Edge. After her stint with WWE, she moved on to AEW during the promotion's early years. During this time, she served as Nyla Rose's manager. Her time in the company lasted till 2023.

Following her departure from AEW, she did appear on WWE TV recently as a member of the audience. Now, it looks like she could be making her return to the industry.

According to PWInsider, Vickie Guerrero will be making her first pro-wrestling-related appearance in a while on the March 15 Memphis Wrestling TV taping. It is still unknown how she will be involved in the show, but this will be the first time since 2023 that she is getting involved with another promotion.

Layla recalls Vickie Guerrero was slated to win the WWE Women's Title

Vickie Guerrero was one of the most memorable GMs in WWE history. However, she was not known for being an in-ring performer. Although she occasionally got in the ring to compete, she was far from being any good. Despite this, at one point, the company considered making her the Women's Champion when Beth Phoenix got injured.

During a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans podcast, Layla recalled that Vickie Guerrero was originally supposed to win the Women's Title after Beth got injured. However, Layla was informed later by Finlay that she would be winning instead.

"The actual plan was to give the title to Vickie. They were going to give the title to Vickie because Beth [Phoenix] was injured. So, that whole day, that's how we were planning," Layla recalled. "[Finlay] came by the ring and he goes, 'Hey, so you're winning the title tonight.' I was like, 'Oh, okay,' because he's always joking around. He goes, 'No, legit, seriously, you're winning the title tonight.' 'Who me? No.' I still didn't believe it, I thought he was just messing with me." [From 15:24 onwards]

It would've been interesting to see how the audience would've reacted if Vickie Guerrero had won the Women's Title.

