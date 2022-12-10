WWE wants former world champion and his wife to return to the company to star in upcoming reality show - Reports

WWE has had multiple successful reality shows including Total Divas, and The Miz and Mrs. The company looks to be expanding its reach in the reality show market as multiple new shows are currently being planned. A new reality show is going to start which will focus on couples. Released superstar Matt Cardona and his wife Chelsea Green might return to be part of the show.

Matt Cardona, previously known as Zack Ryder, was let go by the company in 2020. Cardona has made a big name for himself ever since he was let go and has become one of the premier names on the independent circuit. He won the World Championship in NWA and has also held the GCW Championship and IMPACT Digital Media title. Green was also let go by the company in 2021 and currently works for IMPACT Wrestling.

As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer (via CSS), E! is looking to get 'legitimate' couples for their upcoming reality show. One of the couples being talked about is Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, even though they aren't signed to the company right now.

''The Observer also mentions that E! is 'looking for legitimate wrestling couples' for a new reality show. This project might affect WWE’s decision on future signings. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green have been mentioned in discussions for the new show, even though they are not currently signed with WWE.''

Matt Cardona could be headed back to WWE

There have been multiple rumors suggesting that Triple H is interested in bringing Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona back. Multiple superstars were let go from 2020 - 2022. Many of those names have been brought back since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer.

Matt Cardona is one of the most popular superstars among hardcore wrestling fans. He was a pioneer in using YouTube to get over and has remained relevant despite being booked poorly during his time in WWE. Cardona and Green could benefit the company as the two veterans are highly talented.

