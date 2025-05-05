WWE wants to work with Ronda Rousey - Reports

WWE is reportedly interested in working with former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey. She parted ways with the Stamford-based company in 2023.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet wrestled her last WWE match against another former UFC star, Shayna Baszler. The two competed in an MMA Rules Match at SummerSlam 2023. The Queen of Spades won the bout via submission.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE wants to work with Rousey in any capacity. He pointed out that although Shayna Baszler retired the 38-year-old in 2023, if the wrestling promotion inked a deal with Ronda and if she were to demand a program with Shayna, the latter could be brought back.

"WWE still does want to do something with Ronda Rousey. Shayna Baszler obviously retired Ronda Rousey, or at least her last match in WWE. She ran her off. So, I could not say that there’s no chance we’ll never see Shayna Baszler again... I cannot say we’ll never see Shayna again because if WWE makes a deal with Ronda and Ronda wants Shayna back, she’ll be back," he said. [From 30:44 onwards]

You can check out Bryan Alvarez's comments in the video below:

Shayna Baszler and several other stars were released from their WWE contracts last week. She had been a part of the company since August 2017. Her former stablemate, Sonya Deville, also bid adieu to the wrestling promotion earlier this year after the global juggernaut decided against renewing her contract.

Ronda Rousey on the possibility of making a WWE return

After her WWE exit, Ronda Rousey claimed that she decided to step away from the squared circle due to several concussions she had during her time as an MMA fighter.

In a conversation with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone last year, Rousey was asked about her potential return to the wrestling promotion. The two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion responded that she had a bad experience working with Vince McMahon, Bruce Pritchard, and John Laurinaitis. Ronda added that although the three were gone, she was not overly excited to make a return.

"I feel like it is a good thing. I guess it means that I am missed if people still to this day ask me if I am going to be fighting or going to be wrestling. But my last run, just with Vince [McMahon], Bruce [Prichard], and John Laurinaitis, just was such a negative experience. Most of them are gone. Bruce's little sh** a** is still around, but I'm just not overly excited to come back," she said. [From 00:01 - 00:30]

Check out her comments in the video below:

Ronda Rousey gave birth to her second child earlier this year in January. Only time will tell if the UFC Hall of Famer ever returns to WWE.

