WWE will have a new top boss after getting sold to UFC's parent company; details of the hierarchy changes - Reports

One of the biggest stories apart from WrestleMania 39 has been about the imminent sale of WWE, and Dave Meltzer recently provided several updates on the massive development. As reported, Ari Emanuel - the CEO of UFC's parent company Endeavor - could be WWE's top boss after the sale.

Rumors of WWE being purchased by a major entity have been doing the rounds for months, and Vince McMahon's recent return was allegedly to speed up the process. It now looks like WWE has made a major breakthrough, as the pro wrestling organization is expected to be under the same umbrella as the UFC.

Vince McMahon, though, may not be the most powerful man in World Wrestling Entertainment, as Dave Meltzer stated that the 77-year-old could be the #2 alongside Mark Shapiro, the current president of Endeavor.

Ari Emanuel will be the "man in charge" once the deal is made official to the public, with McMahon and Shapiro being next in the hierarchy. It was stated that Nick Khan, who is the CEO, will be the president of the wrestling company, similar to how Dana White is the president of UFC.

Here's what was reported about the possible corporate changes during the post-WrestleMania edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"The way the structure looks to be working is Ari Emanuel will be the man in charge. Vince McMahon and Mark Shapiro will be #2, co-executive chairman, I believe would be it or whatever the exact term is. And then underneath them will be Dana White and Nick Khan, who would be the president of UFC, as Dana White still is, and Nick Khan will be the President of WWE, as opposed to the CEO of WWE, as he is now." [7:00 - 7:39]

Interesting note on Vince McMahon recently signing a new WWE contract

While it might have seemed odd for many to see Vince McMahon get locked into a new two-year contract with the company he built, Dave Meltzer revealed it was just a way to protect him in the event he got fired.

The former world champion signed a massive deal that could see him pocket a lump sum of $2.4 million if he gets booted out under the new ownership.

Fans, though, should not have high hopes of seeing McMahon away from the business, as Meltzer said that if the recent controversies against the wrestling veteran weren't enough to get him fired, nothing will.

"Just the other day, Vince and Nick Khan signed new contracts, and this is a nice prelude because Vince's contract gives him a lot of protection in case he gets fired because when that contract was signed, it was almost to me like, 'Okay, they've got to be selling because why would Vince worry about getting fired.' If this isn't going to get him, nothing is going to get him. The only thing that's getting him out of this position is death." [7:42 - 8:13]

What are your reactions to being on the verge of getting sold to the same company that owns the UFC? Share them in the comments section below.

