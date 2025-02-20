WWE women reportedly frustrated heading into WrestleMania 41

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41 and an upsetting rumor has recently surfaced ahead of the company's biggest event of the year. According to a report, the women in the promotion are frustrated.

Ad

The women in the Stamford-based promotion broke new ground as the inaugural Women's Intercontinental and United States Champions were crowned under the new regime. However, there's been some chatter regarding frustrations heading into WrestleMania 41.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the insider answered a question on their show called 'The Hump,' where he revealed frustration among the women in the company. He stated he spoke to plenty of female stars in the promotion who are frustrated with their booking.

Ad

Trending

One superstar in particular asked the insider about her heel/face status in the company. Moreover, pitches were made for WrestleMania, but many refused to do the traditional multi-woman tag team match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"Somebody asked about women's booking and I said, yes, I have spoken with plenty of women in WWE who are frustrated about the booking of the women. This is not a new thing. It's nowhere near Royal Rumble 2022-level... but there has been a situation where a women's WWE performer has reached out to me and said, 'Dude, can you find out if I'm listed internally as a heel or babyface?' And I'm like, 'Damn, okay.' I know there have been some 'Mania pitches that have been rejected because people are like token tag matches aren't something that they want to do." [H/T: Cultaholic]

Ad

Ad

It'll be interesting to see if the management takes a positive approach and books the roster better heading into Las Vegas.

WWE has booked 2 matches for the women at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this year, the landscape changed drastically in the women's division when Rhea Ripley and Tiffany Stratton became the Women's World Champion and the WWE Women's Champion on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown, respectively.

Ad

Later, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, a Women's Elimination Chamber match was announced for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event, and the winner would face the Women's World Champion at WrestleMania in April 2025.

As of writing, Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Champion is locked for the card in Las Vegas. Elsewhere, Rhea Ripley will also defend her title against the superstar who wins the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Canada. It'll be interesting to see what transpires next in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE