WWE WrestleMania 37 card has gone "back to square one" - Reports

According to a recent report, there have been several significant changes to the planned card for WrestleMania 37.

The WrestleVotes Twitter account, which regularly posts insider-knowledge, leaks and updates from the world of professional wrestling, recently tweeted that the card for WrestleMania 37 is "not close to finalized." What's even more worrying is that the account also described the card as having gone "back to square one."

Here's what WrestleVotes shared on Twitter:

"Hearing the WrestleMania card is not close to finalized and “most of it is back to square one.” Even for recent Vince standards, 29 days out is bad."

While things often change in regards to match planning in WWE, if this tweet is to be believed, the news is very worrying. Given the long-term storytelling that's usually involved in forming the lineup for The Grandest Stage of Them All, fans would expect WWE to have virtually the entire card confirmed at this point.

With WrestleMania less than a month away, WWE may have a difficult job on their hands if we continue to see these kinds of last-minute creative changes over the next few weeks.

Only two matches are currently confirmed for WrestleMania 37

As things stand, the WWE Universe has been made aware of just two matches for WrestleMania 37.

Royal Rumble winner Edge will face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Keeping to the SmackDown side of things, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks will defend her title against Women's Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair.

The WWE Championship match for WrestleMania is yet to be revealed. However, it is highly expected to feature current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley squaring off against Drew McIntyre.

Braun Strowman is also expected to meet Shane McMahon at The Showcase of the Immortals, given the rivalry that has begun forming between the two over the past couple of weeks.

The rest of the WrestleMania card should be revealed in the lead up to the event. Hopefully WWE will be able to present two spectacular nights of action for wrestling fans around the world.