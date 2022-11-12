The names for the upcoming WWE SmackDown World Cup have been revealed, according to new reports.

It was announced on last week's Friday Night SmackDown that the blue brand's stars would be competing in a new tournament. The 'SmackDown World Cup' will be similar to the competition won by Shane McMahon at WWE Crown Jewel 2018. The tournament will feature talent from all over the globe competing to be called the 'best in the world.'

According to new reports from PWInsider, the competitors for the tournament have been revealed. In their report, they reveal that Braun Strowman, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura have all been added to the bracket for the upcoming competition. Also on the list are Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, and former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

"As of 12 PM Eastern, here are the planned competitors for the WWE Smackdown World Cup tournament: *Braun Strowman, *Shinsuke Nakamura, *Sami Zayn, *Santos Escobar, *Rey Mysterio, *Jinder Mahal, *Butch, *Ricochet," - PWInsider.

The tournament will also mark Jinder Mahal's return to WWE TV, after an absence that began back in July.

