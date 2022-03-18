Top name chosen to replace Big E after gruesome injury, details on if he will ever return to in-ring competition – Reports

Big E suffered a horrifying neck injury on SmackDown last week. After being suplexed by Ridge Holland during a tag team match, Big E got stretchered out of the arena. Reports stated the former WWE Champion wouldn't require surgery, but his in-ring career might be over. That may not be true.

As per medical reports, E broke his C-1 and C-6 vertebrae, but there was no damage to the spinal cord. The New Day member was lucky as he could've gotten paralysed.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed even though Big E will be out for an extended period, his in-ring career isn't over:

"But in a sense he was lucky, and even joked about it noting that if it’s going to happen, Birmingham is the best place since WWE sends its talent to Birmingham for serious injuries, and he will not need surgery, which would put him out of action for a long time. He is expected to make a recovery and return to the ring."

Xavier Woods brought back to replace Big E

The report also stated that Xavier Woods had been brought back by WWE to replace Big E in the weekend shows. Woods was out with an injury, and WWE brought him from RAW to replace E as Kofi Kingston's partner on SmackDown:

''Woods, who had been injured, was brought back with E being out to replace him on the weekend shows.''

While all three members belong to the New Day, Woods and Kingston had been competing as a tag team, whereas Big E pursued a singles career. Those plans got scrapped, and the idea of The New Day was to face Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch at WrestleMania 38.

