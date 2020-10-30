Xia Li, the first Chinese woman to perform in the WWE, has been around in the company for a few years. However, she didn't get a fair shot at showcasing her capabilities on TV until 2019.

A Fightful Select report has revealed several details about Xia Li's efforts to get on TV and a recent incident that frustrated her.

It has been revealed that Xia Li was scheduled for an amateur kickboxing fight not too long ago, and the WWE officials only learned about the event days before it was set to happen. WWE reportedly heard about the event and Xia Li's kickboxing match when the news about it start spreading online.

WWE ended up pulling Xia Li from the show, and the decision didn't go down well with the Superstar as she was upset. Fightful spoke to many people within the company, and they all understood WWE's reasoning to remove Xia Li from the event. However, Li couldn't really grasp the reason and believed that the WWE wasn't giving her the respect she deserves.

Xia Li's meeting with Triple H about receiving an opportunity in WWE

The report also stated that Xia Li does deserve credit for being available for NXT more often. WWE sources told Fightful that Xia Li had gotten frustrated at not being used on NXT TV despite being in the company for many years.

Advertisement

Li went straight to Triple H and had an honest conversation with the NXT boss. Xia Li felt that she was more than ready for the opportunity to be pushed on TV. While the exact verbatim of the chat between Li and Triple H wasn't revealed, The Game was reportedly appreciative of Xia Li's initiative to get more chances.

It was also said that Li was quite persistent in her stand about wanting more opportunities. Li thought she could hold her own, and WWE did reciprocate by featuring her more prominently on NXT TV.

Li recently turned heel for the first time in her career, and it does seem like the WWE does have a creative direction for the 32-year-old Superstar.

Xia Li has been wrestling for the WWE since 2017, and her previous frustrations are understandable.