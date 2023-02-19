Rumored stable to finally form, creepy puppets come to life - 5 ways Bray Wyatt will target Bobby Lashley following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 

A match between two behemoths took place at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 in Montreal. Year-long rivals Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley battled for a third and potentially final time at the big show.

Each wrestler had a win going into the bout, and many expected a definitive conclusion to their rivalry, but instead, the bout ended in controversy. The Beast kicked Bobby below the belt, losing the bout due to disqualification, and then laid out both the All Mighty and the referee post-match.

While that finish seems as if the rivalry should continue, Friday Night SmackDown before WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 painted a different picture. Bray Wyatt, alongside the mysterious Uncle Howdy, revealed that he was coming for the winner of the Lashley-Lesnar fight.

Given that Lashley won the bout by DQ, he will seemingly be the next target of the haunting Bray Wyatt. Master of Mind Games will likely find unique ways to target, taunt, and haunt The All Mighty. What might Bray do to send a message to Lashley?

Below are five ways Bray Wyatt will target Bobby Lashley following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.

#5. Firefly Funhouse vignettes could air targeting Bobby Lashley following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

A fun aspect of Bray Wyatt's character is, in some ways, similar to the fun of Mick Foley. The Hardcore Legend had three main personas: Dude Love, Mankind, and Cactus Jack. He could alternate between the Three Faces of Foley and create a unique atmosphere with each one. Bray has his own various personalities that he can channel. One of his most loved is "Funhouse Bray."

Funhouse Bray is the host of the Firefly Funhouse. The sweater-wearing, gentle Wyatt acts similar to that of a children's television show host, only for a darker tone to slowly crop up throughout the unique videos.

Wyatt can host episodes of the Firefly Funhouse discussing The All Mighty. He may belittle the former WWE Champion or do his best to get into Bobby's head. Regardless, the vignettes could begin to air now that WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 has passed.

#4. Uncle Howdy could assault Bobby Lashley

Uncle Howdy

Uncle Howdy is still mysterious. The spooky figure was last seen on the SmackDown episode prior to WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, standing alongside Bray Wyatt. The two beat down Hit Row, and Bray made his threatening message to Brock and Bobby. Still, Uncle Howdy's motivations remain somewhat unclear.

He wanted Bray Wyatt to "revel in what he is." After creepy messaging and even a physical assault, he's seemingly convinced Wyatt to embrace his darker side, and they're now united. This could mean that Uncle Howdy will be used to target Bobby in the future.

The masked man, who is potentially Bo Dallas, could assault Lashley on Monday Night RAW. He could also send those creepy and haunting videos to the red brand in an attempt to get into Lashley's head. Who knows, maybe the All Mighty could even be corrupted by Howdy, like Bray seemingly has.

#3. The Fiend could begin to haunt The All Mighty

The Fiend Bray Wyatt

As noted earlier, Bray has numerous sides to him. There's the old swamp-dwelling Bray Wyatt. He has Funhouse Bray Wyatt and a new, alleged authentic version of himself. Perhaps the most dangerous of all, however, is The Fiend. This version of Wyatt is certainly the creepiest.

He wears a disturbing mask and comes across as some haunting, murderous fusion of Jason Vorhees and a clown. He takes a beating and is seemingly impossible to keep down, even when set on fire or smashed with a toolbox.

Bray may choose to unleash The Fiend upon Lashley following his win at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. Bobby standing up to Brock Lesnar proves he doesn't fear just about anybody, so Wyatt needs to reach deep into his bag of tricks if he wants to intimidate the former United States Champion.

#2. The Firefly Funhouse Puppets could come alive again and pop up all around the arena

The White Rabbit

The strangeness of the Firefly Funhouse is hard to explain to fans who haven't seen it themselves. The videos are a cross between a horror movie and Mr. Rogers. Inside this mysterious world, Bray inhabits several puppets who move around, talk, and have unique personalities.

These puppets were simply props on a set for quite some time, but that changed when Bray started teasing his return. Life-sized versions of the characters from the Firefly Funhouse began appearing in the arena, haunting whoever was nearby.

Bray may target Bobby Lashley by having Ramblin' Rabbit, Huskus The Pig, Mercy The Buzzard, and other unique characters "come to life" and stalk him. This could lead to a physical attack of some kind or just more mind games from The Eater Of Worlds.

#1. The Wyatt 6 can finally form to feud with The Hurt Business following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Hurt Business is one of the most popular stables in recent history. The group featured Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP. A reunion has often been teased, but as of WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, the group is yet to properly reform.

The Wyatt 6, on the other hand, is a stable that's only been rumored and cryptically hinted at. Bray Wyatt will likely lead the group alongside Uncle Howdy. Former ROH stars Vincent & Dutch are also rumored to be part of the faction.

Bray could forgo mind games and instead target Bobby Lashley in a very physical manner, with his minions aiding him. If this happens, The Hurt Business may reform, leading to an exciting stable war.

