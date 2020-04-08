Rumored update on the future of The Undertaker in WWE

Big Evil returned on the first night of WrestleMania 36.

What can we expect when The Undertaker shows up in WWE again?

The Deadman no more?

At WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker morphed once again, becoming a combination of The Deadman and the American Badass. Essentially, a no-nonsense trash-talking biker with the ability to summon flames and take an ungodly amount of punishment.

The evolution of 'Taker helped make the Boneyard Match one of the most well-received moments from this year's Show of Shows. The future Hall of Famer had a great brawl with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, leading to the Phenomenal One literally getting buried six feet under.

As The Undertaker rode off into the sunset...er...moonlight, the WWE Universe collectively asked one thing. Alright, two things. One, can we get more of these Boneyard Matches?

Secondly, what's next for The Phenom? Obviously, we'll continue to see him over the next few years, and with a unique idea like this, The Undertaker could continue to dig holes for more souls for years to come. The question is, will it be The Deadman, or will we continue to see the ABA/Big Evil Harley Davidson rider?

Big Evil is here to stay

Rumor has it, The Undertaker from the Boneyard Match will be the version we'll be seeing going forward. This definitely opens him up to some interesting stories, as the aging veteran putting others in their place is a pretty interesting character, especially since it's something we haven't really seen in a while.

All indications from three different sources I’ve spoke to believe that whenever we see The Undertaker next, it will indeed be this new ABA style Taker from “The Boneyard” match this past Saturday. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 7, 2020

There are dozens of Superstars who have yet to cross paths with the multi-time World Champion. Wrestlers from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT all may find that they have something to prove against one of the most iconic men in the world of professional wrestling.

Who will be the next to challenge The Undertaker? Will it be in a Boneyard Match or something similar? We've got our fingers crossed the answer is yes.