WWE Rumors: AJ Styles potentially moving to Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 33

Could we see the Phenomenal One switch brands?

by Jeremy Bennett News 15 Mar 2017, 23:20 IST

Will AJ Styles’ actions on SmackDown Live this week land him on Monday Night Raw?

What’s the story?

According to PWInsider, there is speculation that AJ Styles might be moved from SmackDown Live to Monday Night Raw. This rumour stems from the actions Styles took in his brutal attack of Shane McMahon on this week’s SmackDown Live.

In case you didn’t know...

AJ Styles was taken fourth overall in the 2016 WWE Draft when SmackDown Live took him as their second pick. He was considered a huge asset to Shane and Daniel Bryan, but that relationship has gone completely south after this week’s attack.

The heart of the matter...

Styles feels like he has been constantly screwed over by the powers that be on SmackDown Live. He still has not been granted his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Championship. Instead, he has had to compete in the Elimination Chamber, in a battle royal and in a match with Luke Harper.

The final straw was when Randy Orton decided to screw over Bray Wyatt and wanted his title opportunity back from winning the Royal Rumble. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon decided to have Orton take on Styles, and Styles came out on the losing end.

This led to Styles’ attack on Shane this week. SmackDown Live would end with Shane telling AJ that he’s got a match against him at WrestleMania 33.

What’s next?

Expect the story line between Shane and AJ to continue on the next edition of SmackDown Live.

Shane already laid down the challenge, so there may be a chance that he misses next week to sell his injuries from the attack. The WWE Universe can definitely expect some words being exchanged between AJ and Daniel Bryan though.

Sportskeeda’s take

AJ Styles has been a great fit on Smackdown live. It was his best chance to become a world champion in the WWE, and it happened when he won the WWE Championship at Backlash last year.

There are many positives in having Styles moving over to Monday Night Raw, such as having him reunite with his Club brothers Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. There are also some great feuds Styles can compete in with Superstars such as Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Cesaro, just to name a few.

