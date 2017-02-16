WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar might have earned around $11 million in 2016 from WWE

Brock Lesnar earned a whole lot of cash in 2016.

by Carl Gac Rumours 16 Feb 2017, 22:41 IST

What’s the story?

According to Dave Meltzer, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Brock Lesnar earned $11million in the last year from WWE. Lesnar has also just announced that he has officially retired from the UFC and MMA as a whole.

In case you didn’t know...

Lesnar is one of the biggest stars on the entire WWE roster. He has been a multiple time WWE Champion, as well as winning the Heavyweight title in the UFC, and has recently announced that he has retired from fighting in the UFC. The fact that he can make such a large amount of money, whilst only making part time appearances in the WWE, tells you just how highly regarded he is in the world of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Lesnar may very well have announced his retirement as part of the fact that he is currently suspended from fighting in the UFC, after failing a drug test due to doping. In his time in the UFC he would no doubt have been well paid, but it probably wouldn’t have seen him earn the amount he did in the WWE for such a small amount of work.

In 2016 Lesnar had less than a dozen matches in WWE. The biggest of those matches were his win over Dean Ambrose at WrestleMania 32, his win over Randy Orton at SummerSlam and his defeat (in less than 90 seconds) to Goldberg at the Survivor Series.

What’s next?

Lesnar is set to face Goldberg again at WrestleMania 33, this will be the third match between the two men. The match could possibly have the WWE Universal Championship on the line if Goldberg can beat current Champion Kevin Owens at FastLane.

Lesnar should be present on a few episodes of Raw in the build up to WrestleMania, to push the feud with Goldberg further forward in anticipation of what could be the main event of WrestleMania.

SportsKeeda’s take

To find out that Lesnar earns so much money from the WWE, for such a limited schedule, is quite a shock. But seeing him positioned as such a massive star on the Raw brand, it is also not such a surprise that The Beast Incarnate and WWE see his value at $11 million.

It’s almost certain that Lesnar is likely one of top earner in the entire WWE. The fact he earns that much for so few actual matches, shows that WWE sees him as their biggest star. There must be some other main event talents looking on with great envy at the amount that Lesnar makes.