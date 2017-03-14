WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar turned down an offer to wrestle Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Brock Lesnar vs. Shane McMahon was the original plan for WrestleMania 33.

Brock Lesnar confronts Shane McMahon

What’s the story?

In a new report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been claimed that the original plan for WrestleMania 33 had Shane McMahon taking on Brock Lesnar, which Lesnar reportedly backed out of.

In case you didn’t know...

WrestleMania plans can always change and Vince McMahon is known for frequently altering them.

For bigger stars like Brock Lesnar, the Undertaker, Shane McMahon, Triple H and Goldberg, the matches are specifically planned by Vince. He is always overseeing their direction and waits for the right time to include him in his plans.

In 2017, it was all about Goldberg and Lesnar. They were under the microscope since Vince expects a big main event from those two that sells over 50,000 tickets in Orlando.

The heart of the matter

According to Meltzer, the plans for Lesnar and Shane were “thrown out the window” when Goldberg was signed to a WWE contract and had shown interest in remaining with the company past Survivor Series.

Lesnar and Goldberg’s match in November was initially supposed to be a one-time deal. Meltzer said that Lesnar didn’t even want to fight Shane at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

The only thing that is next is a date in April between Goldberg and Lesnar. This is where the Beast Incarnate will probably win his first WWE Universal championship.

If Lesnar wins on April 2, then it will mark him as the second-consecutive WWE Superstar to win WWE Raw’s major championship while being a part-time wrestler. The only implication from this, however, will be the absence of the red brand’s major championship on television due to Lesnar’s part-time status.

Author’s Take

While this is the direction the WWE wants to go in, it isn't the proper way. The WWE doesn’t need another part-time star holding a major title. They’ve received enough flak for filling up half of WrestleMania 33 with part-time stars already.

This is why they get criticism for not building enough wrestlers to sell those tickets into the next decade. There’s a certain trust factor that just isn’t there with the WWE’s current roster.

