WWE Rumors: Cedric Alexander injured, expected to be gone for 3-5 months

What’s the story?

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Cruiserweight Superstar Cedric Alexander has sustained a knee injury and will be out of action for the next few months.

He hasn’t been seen on television since the February 28, 2017 episode of 205 Live when he teamed up with Mustafa Ali and TJ Perkins to take on Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, and Tony Nese in a 6-Man tag match.

In case you didn’t know...

Alexander was involved in a storyline with Noam Dar where the two were feuding over Alicia Fox. The last time Alexander and Dar wrestled on 205 Live was in a Five-Way Elimination match where Jack Gallagher defeated Alexander, Dar, Ali, and Perkins.

Alexander was one of the many standouts in the Cruiserweight Classic as he made it to the second round of the tournament and had a highly-praised match against Kota Ibushi.

The heart of the matter

Multiple sources have also reported that the timetable for Alexander’s return could range from 3 to 5 months and the timing of his return probably won’t be until the summer of 2017.

Alexander’s storyline with Noam Dar and Alicia Fox hasn’t been mentioned in weeks, but this puts a definitive end to the feud for the time being. This also means that Alexander isn’t the man who has been sending Alicia Fox gifts while Dar continues to pretend that it was himself who ordered the gifts.

The impact

Alexander’s injury won’t hinder any plans for the Cruiserweight division, with the main focus being on Austin Aries and the Cruiserweight Champion Neville, but Alexander was still involved in one of the few non-title storylines on 205 Live.

Hopefully, he can make a full recovery as soon as possible and come back to give the fans another taste of his incredible in-ring abilities.

Author’s Take

On behalf of Sportskeeda, I hope that Alexander makes a full recovery and can return to television as soon as possible.

