Details on top star reportedly being signed by WWE to get 'destroyed' by Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez had made a major splash with his WWE debut last year when he made his first appearance on SmackDown on FOX's premiere episode after Brock Lesnar had defeated Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

The former UFC Champion had previously handed Brock Lesnar a major defeat inside the Octagon, and his debut in WWE opened the doors for Velasquez and Brock Lesnar to continue their rivalry.

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the company had brought in Cain Velasquez for three main reasons, the foremost being for him to put Brock Lesnar over.

Velasquez was there for three major reasons. The most obvious one that people can recognize was because Velasquez beat Brock Lesnar on October 23, 2010, to win the UFC heavyweight championship, that Lesnar would avenge his most widely viewed defeat.

The second reason mentioned was that having him would give Saudi Arabia two big names for their show in Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury.

The third reason was to help SmackDown on FOX as the network wanted more sports stars as they were pushing SmackDown more as a sport than an entertainment show. Cain Velasquez was a huge asset with his exploits in UFC.

Cain Velasquez reportedly released by WWE

The former Lucha Libre star has been reportedly released by the company owing to the budget cuts given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Cain Velasquez only had two matches in WWE, one of which was his much-talked-about bout against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel where he suffered a quick loss at the hands of The Beast and was later 'destroyed with chairs' after the match, never to be seen on TV again.

Advertisement

Lesnar destroyed him with chair shots and an F-5 on the chair after the match and he was never seen again.

Apart from his past UFC experience, Cain Velasquez has even wrestled in Mexico and there is a high chance he may return to AAA after being reportedly released by WWE.