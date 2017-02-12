WWE Rumours: Kurt Angle to replace Mick Foley as RAW GM

Having served as General Manager of SmackDown in 2004, Angle has experience in the role.

Angle might come back in an on-screen role

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle may be the man to replace Mick Foley once the latter steps down from the role of RAW General Manager. PWMania recently tweeted out that following WresleMania 33, Angle replacing Foley might be a likely scenario.

Another rumour being floated around is that Kurt Angle will replace Mick Foley as the #RAW GM, following Mania. That would be fantastic. — pwstream (@pwstream) February 11, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Mick Foley agreed to become the new GM of Monday Night Raw when the brand split was initiated. Foley had initially returned for Wrestlemania 32 but ended up sticking around in the GM role.

Shane McMahon was also brought back similarly and despite obvious loopholes in the storyline that had brought him back, he managed to stay back as well. Goldberg had also returned for a one match deal initially, but the WWE decided to extend his stay.

Be it a coincidence or otherwise, Kurt Angle has been brought back to headline the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 in a similar fashion and it wouldn’t be a surprise if this rumour turned out to be true as well.

The heart of the matter

There have been several reports that indicate that there is an arrangement between WWE and Kurt Angle regarding on-screen appearances.

Once WrestleMania concludes, Angle will have a role on television but it is still not known in what capacity he will appear. Angle has done numerous interviews over the last one month where he has talked about who he wants to wrestle now that he’s back under the WWE umbrella.

Also read: WWE Rumors: Kurt Angle to get involved in on-screen WWE angles

However, as things are now, wrestling might just be off the cards for Angle. Vince McMahon might not allow the Olympic hero to get physical again but he might have something else in mind.

Foley has recently revealed that he is not under contract with WWE and is only working on a hand-shake agreement. His health is also of primary concern as he will soon be getting hip surgery that will keep him off the road for an extended period of time.

Foley feels that he wouldn’t hold his position of Raw GM for much longer and that he’s surprised that he has lasted this long in the first place.

What’s next?

Seeds of firing Foley and Stephanie have already been planted by WWE and with Foley’s surgery on the horizon, it’s only a matter of time before they accelerate the angle. And then, waiting in the wings could be another angle – Kurt Angle.

Sportskeeda’s take

Having served as General Manager of SmackDown in 2004, Angle has experience in the role. Also, he and Stephanie McMahon certainly have the on-screen history that could lead to multiple storyline angles. Whether WWE had the GM post in mind for Angle’s impending “on-screen role” is difficult to ascertain at this point.

However, the timing of Foley’s health issues coupled with Angle’s HOF induction gives more credibility to this rumour. We’ll have to wait and see what happens!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com