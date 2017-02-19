WWE Rumors: R-Truth moving into commentary?

Does this mean Lil' Jimmy may be in line for a promotion?

by Harald Math Rumours 19 Feb 2017, 20:30 IST

Will we see more of the Truth in a suit going forward?

What’s the story?

R-Truth has fuelled rumours that he will be moving into a commentary position with the company after appearing behind the desk alongside Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton on this week’s episode of WWE Main Event. With renewed focus on his music career and this stint at the announce table, it would seem as though the former WWE United States Champion may well be scaling back his active in-ring duties in favour of his post-wrestling career.

Truth does actually have some commentary experience after appearing alongside Josh Matthews on a number of Saturday Morning Slam episodes back in 2012. Truth’s style is unmistakably Truth, and he could well be a positive addition to an otherwise frustrating announce table.

In case you didn’t know

R-Truth is one of WWE’s longest tenured active performers, having returned to the company for his second stint way back in 2008, and whilst his nine-year stint with the company hasn’t exactly been full of championships and headline performances the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion has evolved into a hugely valuable performer in the undercard.

Truth currently finds himself in an oddball tag team with fellow veteran Goldust known as Golden Truth, a team that came together as a result of far too many backstage segments in the spring of 2016.

The heart of the matter

The idea of R-Truth on commentary may not exactly appeal to the ideas of everyone, but the former WWE Tag Team Champion undoubtedly brings his own style to whatever he puts his mind to. In a world of generic announcers and performance center-influenced voices, the wacky stylings of R-Truth may well be just what the commentary table needs, although it remains to be seen how he performs with Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn producing him.

What’s next?

This isn’t the first time that an active competitor will have tried out a commentary role, but in the past, such roles have generally been given to superstars undergoing rehab for various injuries. Truth is still a healthy member of the active roster, so there is every chance that this could be nothing more than a one-time deal to fill a spot or add something new rather than a tryout for a future full-time position.

Sportskeeda’s take

R-Truth is a hugely talented performer who has done well in whatever role WWE has asked of him. WWE’s commentary situation could be improved hugely and whilst Truth may not be the answer he would at least bring something new to the table.