WWE Rumors: Randy Orton eyeing at WWE Championship in the latest WWE Instagram post

WWE posted an ominous and interesting picture on their Instagram account...

by Jeremy Bennett News 22 Feb 2017, 22:24 IST

The question seems to not be if the Viper will strike Bray Wyatt, but when.

What’s the story?

The WWE Instagram account recently posted a picture of WWE World Champion Bray Wyatt along with his “ally” Randy Orton. The picture itself is interesting because “The Viper” is staring a hole in the WWE World Championship as you can see below:

We have entered the #EraOfWyatt. @randyorton #BrayWyatt #SDLive A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 21, 2017 at 6:26pm PST

In case you didn’t know...

The Smackdown after the Elimination Chamber saw Randy Orton come to the ring after Bray Wyatt successfully defended the WWE Championship against John Cena and AJ Styles. Most were expecting Orton to turn on Bray to lay down the challenge for WrestleMania, but instead, he said as long as Bray is WWE Champion, he will not fight for the title.

The heart of the matter...

Many speculate that Randy Orton is trying to destroy the Wyatt Family from within, and while the most predictable time that would happen did not occur, the WWE Instagram account is still teasing the fact by posting that picture. Is Orton allowed to change his mind since he’s still technically the Royal Rumble winner? If he does turn on Bray, that question will be answered.

What’s next?

There is still a lot of time for everything to develop until WrestleMania on April 2nd. There are five Smackdown Live episodes left until the big pay per view, and on the next edition of Smackdown Live, AJ Styles and Luke Harper will face off to determine the new #1 contender for Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s great how everything is shaking out in the WWE World Championship picture on Smackdown Live. It’s become very unpredictable and keeps you guessing on when “The Viper” will strike on Bray Wyatt. It’s possible that Luke Harper wins next week and then Orton decides to cash in his Royal Rumble victory at WrestleMania to “protect” Bray Wyatt, only to turn on him in the triple threat match to win the title.