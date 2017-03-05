WWE Rumors: The Undertaker expected to return to WWE TV next week

The Phenom is expected to return soon!

by Rohit Relan Breaking 05 Mar 2017, 01:00 IST

Undertaker will compete at Wrestlemania for the 25th time

What’s the story?

The Road to Wrestlemania is always incomplete without the presence of the legendary Deadman and it looks as if we are about to hear the bells tolling and witness his eerie walk down the ramp soon. According to a report from PWInsider, the Phenom is on the brink of his television return to commence the buildup for his 25th Wrestlemania match and he is expected to return to WWE TV next week. The Former WWE Champion is likely to appear on Monday Night Raw.



In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker bout is one of the most awaited and intriguing matches heading into any Wrestlemania event for quite a few years now. Wrestlemania has always featured an Undertaker match since Wrestlemania X7 and the WM 33 match at Orlando, Florida would be his 17th consecutive appearance at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Although, since past few years, the Undertaker has reduced his schedule to working only the Wrestlemania or the Summerslam season, he did make an exception last year and appeared at a Smackdown taping before Survivor Series. It looked as if WWE has decided to begin sowing seeds early for his Wrestlemania match but it turned out to be just a one-off appearance. More than a month later, the Undertaker reappeared, this time on Monday Night Raw, to announce his entry in the Royal Rumble event. At Royal Rumble, Taker entered at the 29th number and eliminated Goldberg before getting eliminated by Roman Reigns.

The heart of the matter

This year’s Wrestlemania is speculated to be Taker’s last match before he hangs up his boots. A feud with Roman Reigns was teased at the Royal Rumble and it might be brought to fruition at this Sunday’s Fastlane PPV.

A John Cena vs Undertaker match was previously planned to headline the showcase of the Immortals but WWE decided against it and instead went forward with the Phenom taking on a younger talent which would benefit the company in the long run.

The Demon Of Death Valley should start appearing on television often as Wrestlemania is just four weeks away. Roman Reigns is set to take on Braun Strowman at Fastlane and an appearance by the Deadman either during or after the end of the match is very probable.



What’s next?

Expect Reigns vs Taker buildup to begin immediately at the upcoming episode of Raw as only four episodes remain before Wrestlemania. It will be interesting to see what creative direction is taken to narrate this story and whether it will result in a much awaited Roman Reigns heel turn or not.



Sportskeeda’s Take

The thought that the match at Orlando will be The Undertaker’s last match is saddening and touching at the same time. The Undertaker has been one of the most popular, charismatic and sound wrestlers to ever step into any ring. He has given us plenty of thrilling moments and a plethora of unforgettable matches in his legendary career which has spanned over 27 years.



As a fan, we await his return on television as it might be one of the last moments where we will witness the Phenom do what he does best, dig holes and take souls.