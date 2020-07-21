WWE reportedly planned to revive The Nation of Domination on RAW

During the WWE Attitude Era, The Nation of Domination was one of the primary factions of the company and garnered major heel heat back in the day.

According to a report from The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, WWE seemingly tried to revive the legendary faction on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, however, those plans were eventually nixed during the rewrites of the show.

Meltzer said that the idea was to bring back The Nation of Domination and WWE Hall of Famer, Ron Simmons was going to be a part of the angle, as the former faction leader would initiate in the re-establishment of The Nation of Domination. (H/T: Cultaholic)

"There was an idea, I don't know if it was dropped. Originally, it was going to be on the show for a revamping of The Nation Of Domination and Ron Simmons was going to be a part of that angle, but they dropped that angle for this show. They may be building to it later, they may have dropped it completely, but they had brought him in for that angle. So, therefore, that is why he was on television."- Meltzer said.

On this week's RAW, we did see Ron Simmons getting involved in a segment with MVP and Bobby Lashley, The Hurt Business.

The Nation of Domination's run in WWE

During their time in WWE, The Nation of Domination was considered as a top and entertaining faction, who had several notable members in their ranks. Farooq AKA Ron Simmons initially led the group, but in 1998, The Rock took over the leadership reigns of the faction.

Other members of the group consisted of notable names such as Owen Hart, D-Lo Brown, Savio Vega, Ahmed Johnson, The Godfather, and even Mark Henry, among others.

Towards the end of the faction's tenure in WWE (WWF at the time), The Rock started getting over with the WWE Universe and eventually turned face. The Rock decided to ride solo and made his way to the top of the mountain in WWE, along with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. Other members of the group too parted ways as the faction eventually disbanded.