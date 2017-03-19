WWE Rumors: WWE teasing the retirement of The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33

The Deadman might just be making his final in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

The Undertaker will face Roman Reigns in one of the marquee bouts from WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

What’s the story?

The case of The Undertaker’s eventual retirement is one of the most enduring rumours in modern WWE history.

However, it seems as though this time, it may just be more than a rumour with the WWE having placed a poll on their website, asking whether or not the fans believe Roman Reigns will retire the Deadman come their match at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker is the heart and soul of WrestleMania, being the owner of the impressive WrestleMania streak in which he went unpinned and unsubmitted for 21 consecutive WrestleManias.

This came to an end, however, at WrestleMania XXX when The Phenom was demolished by The Beast Incarnate – Brock Lesnar, after 3 F5s left The Deadman severely concussed.

Since this point, rumours of an in-ring retirement have plagued the 51-year-old Texan, with wrestlingnews.com actually reporting that after Undertaker’s match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32, the legend went backstage and told everyone that he was done, before reversing his own decision.

The heart of the matter

WWE have started a poll on their website that has gotten the internet wrestling community extremely interested, asking whether the fans believe that WrestleMania 33 will be the final ride for The Undertaker.

The three options of the poll are as follows;

- Yes, the Big Dog will end The Phenom’s in-ring career.

- No, Reigns may win the match but he will not end The Deadman’s career.

- No, not only will Reigns not end The Undertaker’s career, he won’t win the match.

This poll is interesting, especially as no stipulation has been added to the match, meaning that a retirement stipulation could be worked into it.

If so, it could mean that the Phenom is ready to take a step down. This, coupled with Reigns’ claim that he would indeed retire the Undertaker on RAW makes this match one of the more interesting ones on the card.

What’s next?

A lot obviously hinges on the next two Monday Night RAW showings before WrestleMania 33, as a lot can happen in two weeks.

As stated before, there is no retirement stipulation added to the match as of yet. The WWE can do a lot with this match and add even more intrigue with a good build over the next two weeks.

Author’s take

Is it time for The Undertaker to retire? It would be a crying shame, but he is 51 years old and his in-ring capabilities are surely diminishing, so yes, probably.

As far back as the late 1990’s, retirement rumours have followed The Undertaker, and the rumour is that Vince McMahon only had Lesnar end the streak at WrestleMania 33 as he thought it was to be the final match of ‘Taker’s career.

Is Reigns the right man to do it? His connection with fans is still lukewarm but the man has improved both his in-ring skillset and his work on the mic.

He has shown heelish tendencies over the last few weeks, and this could be the only way to have Reigns win the match, retire the Legend and not get booed out of the building in an uncanny repeat of the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Let us not forget that early rumours had surfaced that, originally, it was due to be John Cena to take on The Deadman, a match-up that the fans had immediately warmed to. The match we have now, however, and it’s fallout, all depends on the WWE and whether they will turn Roman Reigns heel, and embrace the boos.

The ball really is in their court...

