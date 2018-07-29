Rumour: The Rock and CM Punk set to return

The Rock and CM Punk have been gone for quite a while.

What's the rumour?

The Rock could be aiming to make a return at WrestleMania 35 and, on the other hand, Ring of Honor might cajole CM Punk to return to the world of pro wrestling, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

In case you didn't know...

The last time the fans saw the Brahma Bull in WWE was when he faced John Cena at WrestleMania 29 in their rematch from the previous year's rendition, where he lost the WWE Championship to the Leader of the Cenation. Coincidentally, The Rock's last WrestleMania was held in the same venue, where his rumoured WrestleMania return would take place. If he was ever going to make a comeback to the ring, this would arguably be the ideal place to do so.

Of course, Dwayne's most recent match was the 6-second crushing of Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, but it was too short to truly count as a return. What the fans want to see is another high-profile feud and possibly another championship run for the Attitude Era legend.

CM Punk hasn't stepped into the squared circle in several years.

Also treading on similar soil, CM Punk is rumoured for a sensational return to ROH. This one is a little more complicated as Punk has severed all ties with professional wrestling ever since leaving WWE in 2014. In the same year, he transitioned to UFC, where he has gone on to lose two in two.

Punk has often cited the amount of focus the creative team put on part-timers like The Rock as one of the reasons why he left WWE; to see the Straight Edge Superstar return to wrestling around the same time as his nemesis would be somewhat ironic but, regardless, a delight for the fans.

The heart of the matter

The Great One may be looking to 'Just Bring It' back to the WWE.

The Rock has seemingly shown interest in returning to wrestling in the grandest way possible: coming back to a WrestleMania. No possible opponents nor storylines have been announced or rumoured just yet, but if his return continues to gain traction then you can expect tons of theories for whom he could face come WrestleMania 35.

Elsewhere, ROH is reportedly trying to convince CM Punk to return to pro wrestling, possibly for their Madison Square Garden show in collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is to be noted that many other promotions have previously tried to get him back to the wrestling scene unsuccessfully. Therefore, any rumour related to Punk's return should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What's next?

Between these two rumours, The Rock's comeback seems much more likely to happen, but any headlines confirming Punk has signed so much as a receipt should be watched closely as a brand new era of the Voice of the Voiceless might be just around the corner.