WWE Rumours: Hideo Itami off the injury list, return imminent

Could Itami be back before TakeOver: Orlando?

Hideo Itami is back soon

What’s the story?

PWInsider is reporting that Hideo Itami has recovered from his injuries and is off of the injured list. Itami is slated for a return to in-ring action soon, although no official announcements have been made just yet.

In case you didn’t know...

On May 20, 2015 at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable, Itami was scheduled to face Finn Bálor and Tyler Breeze in a triple threat match to determine the number one contender for the NXT Championship; however, Itami was ruled out of the match citing an injury that he had suffered as the result of an attack before the event had even started.

This swerve was added to the storyline as Itami had suffered a legitimate shoulder injury that required surgery and was expected to sideline him for six months. In January 2016, it was reported that Itami had suffered complications with his shoulder and was "nowhere close to being able to return".

On August 3, 2016, Itami finally made his televised return, defeating Cruiserweight Classic competitor Sean Maluta. It was abundantly clear during the match that Itami’s scar tissue from the surgery was pretty gruesome.

At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II, Itami confronted Austin Aries, following the latter's match with No Way Jose, exchanging blows before hitting Aries with a Go To Sleep to a raucous ovation.

On October 12 at an NXT live event, Itami suffered a neck injury after a botched powerslam from Riddick Moss and would not be able to team with Kota Ibushi in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in which he was scheduled to compete.

In a video announcement published on October 18, Itami vowed to return to in-ring competition at NXT's first show in Japan on December 3. However, at the event, Itami did not compete but instead appeared in an in-ring segment alongside William Regal where they talked to the crowd.

The heart of the matter

Hideo Itami had been teasing on social media that he will be coming back to action soon, and PWInsider has now confirmed that he has been removed from the injured list by WWE.

What’s next?

We’ll have to see if the man formerly known as KENTA returns on NXT television before NXT Takeover: Orlando on April 1st, 2017.

He may even return to action on the next set of television tapings, which are scheduled for February 22nd

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s amazing news that Itami has been cleared for action again. His time in NXT has largely been a wash, as he’s been injured for just under 64% of the time since signing his contract. He signed the contract 880 days ago and has been injured for 559 days total ever since.

Hopefully, Itami can stay healthy this time, because he’s a dynamic Superstar if he can ever get any kind of momentum going. We at Sportskeeda are glad that he has recovered and wish him health and good luck upon his imminent return.

