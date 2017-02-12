WWE Rumours: Roman Reigns banged up from match against Samoa Joe

How serious was the beating that Roman suffered?

Roman Reigns faced Samoa Joe last Monday night.

What’s the news?

According to a report from allwrestlingnews.com, Roman Reigns is “banged up” after his match with Samoa Joe last Monday night on Raw.

In case you didn’t know...

Samoa Joe made his debut on Raw the night after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

He assaulted Seth Rollins at Triple H’s behest and ended up putting “The Architect” out of action for 6-8 weeks due to a real injury that Rollins sustained during the segment, possibly causing him to miss WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

Samoa Joe then signed his Raw contract this past Monday and was immediately challenged by Roman Reigns to a match. Samoa Joe won the match after Braun Strowman interfered and took out Roman Reigns with a vicious beatdown.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Roman Reigns was “a little banged up” from a powerslam that he took from Samoa Joe on Raw. It was said that Reigns being “banged up” was not considered to be serious and that he would return to action shortly.

What’s next?

We will see if Roman Reigns gets back at Braun Strowman on next week’s Raw and where Samoa Joe goes after having defeated Reigns in his debut match.

Sportskeeda’s Take

If you saw the main event of the last episode of Raw, you saw just how hard-hitting Samoa Joe can be in the ring. Joe is known for working a little stiff to add an air of realism to his matches.

Joe hits hard and he’s incredibly agile for a big man. Of course, anyone is going to feel a little, “banged up,” after working a match against him.

However, there’s also a lot to be said for the post-match beatdown. Braun Strowman continued to assault Roman Reigns after Samoa Joe had picked up the win. Strowman delivered a running powerslam to Reigns after the match.

It’s possible that the powerslam that’s being blamed for how Roman is feeling was delivered by Braun, not Joe. It may even have been the powerslam that Braun delivered to Roman through the barricade at ringside.

Granted, if Samoa Joe had hit Roman Reigns with his trademark powerslam, that could have been blamed for how Roman’s feeling. However, at no point did Joe deliver the powerslam to Roman.

Perhaps the report has come out to make Joe look like even more of a killer, but Joe never delivered the move in question to Roman Reigns.

