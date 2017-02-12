WWE Rumours: Tamina Snuka cleared to return

Tamina could come back as soon as this weekend.

Tamina Snuka has been medically cleared to return

What’s the news?

According to a report from wrestlingnews.co, Tamina Snuka has been medically cleared to return to action.

In case you didn’t know...

Tamina is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer, Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka. She was most recently a member of Team B.A.D. (Beautiful and Dangerous) during the beginning of the Women’s Revolution. She is also the former bodyguard for A.J. Lee.

The heart of the matter

Tamina was recently cleared by doctors to return to the ring. She is currently advertised on the card for the upcoming show at Madison Square Garden on March 12th in New York. On that card, she will be teaming with Naomi, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella to take on the team of Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella.

She hasn’t seen action since shortly after WrestleMania 32, as she had knee surgery in May of 2016. Recently, she reported to the WWE Performance Center and has been training there over the past few weeks in order to receive clearance to wrestle from the WWE Medical staff.

It appears as though Tamina is being pencilled in as a babyface upon her return, and she will be a part of WWE Smackdown! Live, considering which team she’s on for that Madison Square Garden event.

She may have been cleared for a return to the ring earlier, but she chose to be at her father’s side when he was hospitalised. Jimmy Snuka passed away on January 15th, 2017.



What’s next?

Tamina’s return to television is imminent and may happen sooner than a lot of people think.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It’s interesting to note that WWE insinuated on Talking Smack that Nikki Bella may not be ready to wrestle in her match with Natalya at Elimination Chamber tomorrow night.

Natalya attacked Nikki Bella on the set during the latest edition of the post-Smackdown! Live talk show, and pulled her up into a part of the desk, causing her head to smack off of it.

Nikki might also not be fully recovered from the neck injury that had sidelined her previously. Daniel Bryan had also spoken about the same on Talking Smack. It is unclear where the work ends and the shoot begins in this situation, but it has also been heavily rumoured that Nikki will be taking some time off after WrestleMania 33.

If Tamina is ready to come back to television immediately, and WWE wants to bring her back, she could certainly replace Nikki in the match at Elimination Chamber. It will be interesting to see if that ends up being the case.

