TNA Rumours: TNA offers a contract to Nick "Magnus" Aldis

Magnus is married to WWE SmackDown Women's Superstar Mickie James.

19 Feb 2017

Magnus is the current GFW Global Champion in his first reign.

What’s the story?

According to third party sources such as F4WOnline, TNA recently made an offer to former employee Nick "Magnus" Aldis. While nothing is concrete yet, the talks between the parties are reported to be serious.

In case you didn’t know...

Magnus is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and originally signed with the company back in 2008. After seven strong years that saw him winning numerous titles, Magnus parted ways with TNA back in July 2015, albeit on good terms.

Here is what Magnus said on leaving TNA:

“It was my decision. The way my contract was structured, without getting too detailed, they couldn't release me. There was something in there that prevented that, which was nice. It was due to roll over at the end of June. At the beginning of June I decided to give them notice that they hadn't contacted me regarding anything. It was structured that if they hadn't made contact about it a month out, I had the option to end it. There was a brief conversation, it was really friendly. I think they knew how I felt, and I knew they were in a position financially where it was getting difficult for them to honor contracts like mine.”

Nick Aldis is the husband of current WWE Women’s Superstar, Mickie James.

The heart of the matter

Magnus is currently under a contract with Global Force Wrestling, a promotion that was founded by the current Executive Producer of Impact Wrestling, Jeff Jarrett. With Jarrett at the helm of both the promotions, the signing of Magnus does not appear far-fetched.

What’s next?

As noted above, Magnus is yet to put pen to paper. But if the reports are to be believed, contract talks are on the verge of materialising.

Sportskeeda’s Take

With Jarrett plotting the resurgence of TNA, it would only be befitting for him to introduce new talent. On the other hand, Magnus is an exceptionally talented wrestler who would be a welcome addition to the TNA roster.

