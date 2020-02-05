Rusev comments on the big rumor about his WWE status



Rusev has been missing since Royal Rumble and rumors about his WWE status are doing rounds. The former United States champion was supposed to be a part of the Royal Rumble match, but Michael Cole reported that Rusev and Bobby Lashley were involved in a brawl at the pay-per-view and were not medically cleared to compete.

Rusev missed last week's Monday Night RAW and was also missing from the show last night. A fan on Twitter hinted that it could be because of an injury, but Rusev has denied that claim.

Who said i was injured https://t.co/X4ULmoUjrD — Miro (@RusevBUL) February 4, 2020

The Bulgarian Brute has confirmed that he is not injured but has not revealed why he is not on WWE TV right now. His WWE contract is set to expire, and he has made it clear that he is yet to put pen to a new deal.

He was in a feud involving Bobby Lasley, Lana and Liv Morgan but that seems to have ended now. Lashley was a part of the #1 contender's match for the WWE Championship match at Super ShowDown but lost to Ricochet.

Lana and Liv Morgan had another singles match, but that ended with the shock return of Ruby Riott. The former Riott Squad leader attacked her former partner and that handed Lana a chance to take out her anger on Liv.