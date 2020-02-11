Rusev drops major hint about his WWE status

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

Rusev

Rusev Day returns to Monday Night RAW tonight! The former Intercontinental champion has confirmed that he will be in Ontario, California for the show after staying off WWE TV since the Royal Rumble.

Some reports last week suggested that he was injured but Rusev quashed those on Twitter. Dave Meltzer, however, reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there was a contract dispute between the Superstar and WWE and that was the reason why he has been kept off TV.

Rusev has been off television due to a contract dispute. There should be a Rusev-Lashley blow-off after all that build, but Rusev has been taken off TV so it looks like he never gets his revenge at the end unless his contract situation works out.

Rusev kept dropping hints that he was set to leave the company by changing his bio on Twitter. He also repeatedly made it clear that he had not signed a new deal and was nearing the end of his contract.

Now, it looks like all that has been settled and things are back to normal for Rusev. The WWE Universe loves Rusev Day and the return tonight on RAW could receive a massive pop.