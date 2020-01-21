Rusev gives honest opinion on Lana kissing Bobby Lashley on WWE TV

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding was gatecrashed by Rusev and Liv Morgan

Rusev has revealed that he does not have any problems with his real-life wife, Lana, kissing WWE colleague Bobby Lashley during segments on RAW.

The love triangle storyline has been going on since the September 30, 2019 season premiere episode of RAW, which saw Lana and Lashley share a kiss on the stage area while Rusev watched on from the middle of the ring.

Speaking to Reel Talker, “The Bulgarian Brute” explained that he sees WWE Superstars as actors and he understands that different people will be asked to play different roles, much like Brad Pitt or any other Hollywood actor.

“We're always professional. I don't think it's a problem at all, for me, personally. I know it's not a problem for [Lana]. It's always about her. People always run to me and ask me, 'How you feeling?' Why are you asking me?

“Go ask her. She's the one who has to kiss [Lashley]. I'm not kissing a guy. Kudos to her for being professional. If she didn't agree to it, we would have done something different. But here we are, a few months in, the hottest angle in WWE.” [H/T Fightful for the transcription]

Since the storyline began, Lana and Lashley have kissed each other almost on a weekly basis on Monday nights, while they even had a wedding ceremony on the December 30, 2019 episode of RAW.

Listen to Charlotte Flair and Andrade discuss their relationship, Ric Flair and all things WWE in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy!