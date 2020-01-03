Rusev has message for fans who didn't like Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding

Danny Hart

Lana and Bobby Lashley's wedding ended in disaster

Speaking on this week’s The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, Rusev defended Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding on RAW and told WWE fans to remember that the product is about entertainment, as opposed to powerbombs and arm drags.

The final segment of RAW ended with the returning Liv Morgan revealing that she had a relationship with Lana, who reacted by brawling with the former Riott Squad member.

Rusev then jumped out of a cake and attacked Lashley to prevent the wedding from being finalised, while he celebrated with Morgan as the chaotic episode went off the air.

“There are some people who want to watch three hours of powerbombs. And hey, kudos to you. If that’s what you’re into, go ahead and find what’s for you. We are a broad company and we are entertainment. It’s not about powerbombs, it’s not about arm drags. It’s about entertaining millions and millions of people week in and week out.”

Rusev’s social media challenge

The wedding segment on Monday’s episode of RAW has divided the WWE Universe, with some fans being full of praise and others comparing it to some of the worst segments in WWE history.

Rusev went on to advise WWE fans – and people in general – to be more positive on social media by posting 10 positive messages for every one negative message.

“I want to issue a challenge to the WWE Universe and everybody out there, just in general. When you want to put something negative, go ahead, do it, but follow up with ten positives. It doesn’t have to be about this, but something good, so you can utilise social media not just in a negative way, not just to express frustration, but also positive vibes.”