Rusev recalls accidentally causing Big E to suffer from concussion

Rusev was one of the several WWE Superstars who was released by WWE earlier this year. He recently revealed that he is done with pro-wrestling for now and is now exploring his potential in video games. Rusev shared an incident with his fans and recalled the match during which he accidently caused a serious injury to Big E.

During one of his recent appearances online, Rusev talked about the time when he was working in WWE and discussed being safe inside the ring. He then went on to reveal the details about the one time when he accidentally caused Big E to suffer from a concussion.

Rusev shared that he once hit Big E with a hard-hitting hick fro the top rope and the New Day Member suffered from a concussion. Talking about the incident, Rusev revealed:

"I don't think I have ever caught anybody really bad except Big E. I concussed him once. I did catch Big E once, and I bare-footed too. Like it was a high-kick over the rope to Big E, and I just hear me say 'Oh F***'. [laughs] And Big E never complains, but I really caught him that one time."

Rusev also talked about how he is an extremely safe worker inside the ring and revealed that Big E is the only whom he has cause such inconvenience. He then said that he always asks his opponents to raise their hand if they think they need to catch a break.

"I take pride in myself for being a good worker, stiff when I need to be, and very light when I want to be. And it is Jeff Hardy, so I am very careful. I am very, very careful. And you know I do a high-kick, a big round kick and you know it's not a secret. I always tell people, 'Hey! put your hand up.' I always say put your hand up because I don't want to be responsible. I am pretty safe, but I don't want to be responsible."

Big E and his current run in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E is now set for a Single's run in the company. Both Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are out with injury which has given a huge opportunity to Big E. Woods has been out for a while, and Kingston picked an injury at Extreme Rules that ruled him out for six weeks.

It is highly possible that we will now see Big E challenging for the Single's Championship on SmackDown It will be interesting to see what the WWE has in store from the extremely talented Superstar.