Rusev reveals a shocking new look ahead of WrestleMania 36

Rusev has revealed a new look ahead of WrestleMania 36.

The former WWE United States Champion has undergone another massive appearance change.

Rusev

In the lead-up to the historic WrestleMania 36, former WWE United States Champion, Rusev has revealed a new look. As seen in a recent WWE Instagram Live, Rusev has now decided to sport a clean shaved head and has gone completely bald.

Rusev reveals new look ahead of WrestleMania

Earlier today, WWE hosted a WWE Instagram Live featuring several superstars from the main roster including former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Zack Ryder and Rusev too.

As we know, at WrestleMania 32, which was being aired on ESPN today, the trio of Alberto Del Rio, Rusev, and Sheamus defeated Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E in a six-man tag team match.

While reviewing the WM32 bout between the two facitons, the former Bulgarian Brute revealed his new bald look. You can check out the former US Champion's new appearance in the following tweet:

Rusev is now bald! pic.twitter.com/iHxdCMEbAF — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 30, 2020

What's next for Rusev?

Rusev was last seen on WWE TV in his feud against Bobby Lashley which also involved his wife Lana and Liv Morgan too.

However, with WWE almost on the brink of WrestleMania 36, it looks like the company currently has no plans for Rusev for their biggest show of the year. Lashley meanwhile is scheduled to face Aleister Black on the show, whereas, Rusev is nowhere to be seen.