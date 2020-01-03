Rusev reveals everything he knows about Lana and Liv Morgan's relationship

Danny Hart FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News Published Jan 03, 2020

Jan 03, 2020 IST SHARE

Lana and Liv Morgan have shared pictures together on social media

Rusev addressed various talking points from Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding on the latest episode of The Jerry Lawler Show podcast, including how much he knew about his real-life wife’s storyline relationship with Liv Morgan.

The three-time United States Champion, who spoke both in-character and out-of-character during the podcast appearance, said he has celebrated New Year’s with Lana and Morgan in the last two years.

However, he is unsure what has happened between the two women and he does not know where the storyline is going to go next.

“I knew Liv. We celebrated a couple of New Year’s together. We went to Disneyland together. I’ve seen them but I don’t know when they go to the bathroom together. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not saying anything happened but I’m not saying anything didn’t. I don’t know. At this point, I don’t know my wife.”

Lana and Bobby Lashley: The WWE wedding of the decade

In what was advertised as “the wedding of the decade”, the final RAW episode of the 2010s ended with Lana and Bobby Lashley’s ceremony getting hijacked by two of their former spouses, as well as Liv Morgan and Rusev.

The biggest talking point from the segment has been the return of Morgan, who revealed that Lana is “the love of her life” and she would not have gotten through 2019 had it not been for her.

Lana reacted by brawling with Morgan, while Rusev jumped out of a cake and attacked Lashley.