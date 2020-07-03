Rusev reveals why he didn't want to date Lana at first

Former WWE Superstar Rusev currently seems to be having the time of his life and is regularly playing games and chatting with fans on his official Twitch handle. The Bulgarian Brute now goes by the moniker of Miro. He recently talked about his relationship with his wife Lana and opened up on how it all began.

Rusev made a surprising revelation while answering the question, and stated that he never wanted to date Lana in the beginning.

This was always the thing about me and CJ, I never wanted to date CJ. So, I was working there, and I was specifically focused on my wrestling. I did not care about any of the new women, I did not wanna interact. I did not want to have anything with the new recruits, all recruits, I did not want to date anybody at work. I was strictly focused on working, and that's it.

Rusev and Lana soon got together and began dating

Rusev and Lana kept working together and their friendship turned into love. The duo began dating soon after, and the rest is history.

Lana and Rusev got married in 2016 and were regularly featured on WWE TV for around 6 years, before Rusev's WWE's release. Lana is still signed with WWE, and there's no update from Rusev in regards to a possible move to another wrestling promotion.