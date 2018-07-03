WWE News: Rusev reveals real reason he was pulled from 'Taker match at Greatest Royal Rumble

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.19K // 03 Jul 2018, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The real story behind the Rusev vs Undertaker Greatest Royal Rumble match saga revealed!

What's the story?

There was a lot of speculation leading to why Rusev was originally pulled from his announced match against Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia, with possible reasons being a TMZ video in which Rusev called 'Taker an 'old man' and a tweet from Rusev saying 'bury me softly'.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, during an episode of 'Ride Along' Rusev revealed the real reason was actually a lot more serious!

In case you didn't know...

Rusev was originally announced to be facing Undertaker in a Casket Match at the Greatest Royal Rumble but was shockingly pulled from the match and replaced by Chris Jericho.

In another bizarre twist, the WWE then re-instated Rusev into the match, allowing the 'Bulgarian Brute' to have the biggest match of his career against the 'Phenom' after all!

What's the story?

During an episode of 'Ride Along' featuring Lana, Aiden English and, of course, Rusev, the trio discussed the events surrounding Rusev's match against the Undertaker in Saudi Arabia and revealed what was actually happening backstage with Rusev being dropped and then added back into the match.

Rusev revealed that the reason why he was pulled from the match is that he laughed in Vince McMahon's face when the Chairman told him he was going to be facing the Undertaker at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Rusev said, "Remember when Vince told me I'm going to face the Undertaker and I laughed at him."Aiden English further added, "You just laughed in the Chairman's face over one of the biggest matches of your career". Before Rusev continued "And what did I get for it, I got pulled out."

However, Rusev then revealed that the reason he was added back into the match was that of pressure from the Prince of Saudi Arabia who wanted to see Rusev vs The Undertaker happen

"And then the Prince called..." Rusev said, before English interrupted "He said screw that! I need my Rusev Day". Rusev then added "He told me Rusev Day was coming to town baby!"

You can see the specific moment they discuss Rusev's match against the Undertaker in this clip from 'Ride Along' here.

What's next?

Rusev has now finally earned himself a shot at a world title when he takes on AJ Styles for the WWE Title at Extreme Rules, an opportunity he earned in a superb five-man gauntlet match on SmackDown Live.

Read Also: Will Rusev defeat AJ Styles at Extreme Rules?

Rusev is one of the most over Superstars in the WWE thanks to the invention of Rusev Day. Do you think he should win the title from AJ Styles?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com.