Rusev reveals what Vince McMahon told him about his recent work on WWE RAW

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Rusev has featured prominently on WWE RAW lately

Speaking in a recent interview with Reel Talker, Rusev revealed that Vince McMahon complimented him on his acting skills during his love triangle storyline on WWE RAW with Bobby Lashley and Lana.

“The Bulgarian Brute” has been a fan favourite ever since the story began in September 2019, with many members of the WWE Universe feeling sympathy for his character after Lashley stole his wife.

Fans have started chanting “Rusev Day! Rusev Day!” again in recent months, just like they did when he briefly became a babyface on SmackDown in 2017-18, and the three-time United States Champion is now among the most popular Superstars on Monday nights.

The improvement in Rusev’s character has not gone unnoticed by McMahon, who recently gave the RAW Superstar some positive feedback on his performances.

“Vince pulled me aside and told me this is a great acting performance. I’ve never been complimented on my acting before that.”

Bobby Lashley and Lana’s big win

The addition of Liv Morgan to the storyline as Lana’s former lover has created lots of debate on social media in recent weeks.

Rusev and Morgan teamed together in the main event of RAW on January 20 against Bobby Lashley and Lana. However, the fan favourites were unable to emerge with the victory, as Lashley took advantage of Lana’s multiple distractions to pick up the win after a spear on Rusev.

Listen to Charlotte Flair and Andrade discuss their relationship, Ric Flair and all things WWE in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy!