Rusev sends brilliant message to Luke Harper after WWE release

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 03:24 IST

Rusev

Rusev has paid tribute to Luke Harper after his release from WWE. The former Intercontinental champion was granted his release today, months after he had requested for it.

Rusev called Harper ‘one of the best’ and sent out a tweet that read: “Salute to one of the Best @LukeHarperWWE.”

Salute to one of the Best @LukeHarperWWE — Rusev (@RusevBUL) December 8, 2019

Luke Harper requested his release from WWE on April 16th, days after WrestleMania, but was not granted it. He was off WWE TV for some time before making a shock return at Clash of Champions. He attacked Roman Reigns at the pay-per-view when he was involved in a match with Erick Rowan.

He has been on and off WWE TV ever since but was used sparingly in the last couple of months. Harper, whose real name is Jonathan Huber, is ready for his return to the ring and has a name prepared as well.

Reports have indicated that he will be back in the business under the name, Brodie Lee, which he has trademarked. This used to be his name before he moved to WWE.

Harper's release comes along with 3 others. Sin Cara, Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension have also been released by the company today.