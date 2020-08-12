Rusev shuts down fan who says Lana should have been fired

Former WWE Superstar Rusev has taken to Twitter to shut down a "fan" who claims that his wife, WWE Superstar Lana, should have been the person released instead of The Bulgarian Brute.

The former WWE United States Champion was quick to come to the defence of his wife with the following tweet from his official Twitter account:

Hey you know what F you , dude. Wishing for somebody to be fired speaks volumes of a shitty person. Fix your shittiness now before you pass is down. https://t.co/TcXj0yg4f2 — Miro (@ToBeMiro) August 12, 2020

Rusev was one of several WWE Superstars, producers, writers and employees released by the promotion in April 2020 due to budget cuts associated with the ongoing worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

Since his departure from WWE, Rusev, now known as Miro, has had a change in career choice. Rusev is currently an online streaming personality. The Bulgarian Brute regularly streams on platforms such as Twitch, hosing a very popular Twitch account. Rusev also regularly uploads videos to his official YouTube channel, some of which also include his aforementioned wife, Lana.

The former WWE United States Champion also grabbed social media's attention recently when Rusev claimed that he is no longer a professional wrestler. Rusev insisted that he is currently enjoying is new streaming career and sees himself as a professional Twitch streamer:

"I'm done. I'm done, man. I'm just enjoying my Twitch. I'm a professional Twitcher, YouTuber, content creator."

Hi, Miro here. Also known as Handsome Miro. I have launched my own YouTube channel!



Subscribe Now: https://t.co/6Rw11OTLOx pic.twitter.com/Fsq9uUbdpJ — Miro (@ToBeMiro) May 25, 2020

Rusev in WWE

Rusev was a widely popular WWE Superstar amongst fans in the WWE Universe. Rusev made his WWE debut on the WWE main roster in 2014 and continued his run with the promotion until 2020.

During his WWE career he would often be managed and accompanied to the ring by Lana, his real-life wife. Arguably, Rusev's biggest moment during his WWE career was his feud with John Cena over the WWE United States Championship.

Rusev would be undefeated for over 1 year until he was defeated by John Cena for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 31. The Bulgarian Brute would also make an iconic WrestleMania entrance inside of an Army Tank prior to the match.

Rusev would become the WWE United States Champion on three separate occasions in his WWE career. He would also become wildly popular on SmackDown LIVE with the 'Rusev Day' gimmick which saw Rusev paired with Aiden English.