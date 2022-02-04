“Same here” - Melina fires shots at WWE following Royal Rumble booking

Melina made her return to WWE as the second entrant in the fifth annual Women's Royal Rumble match last weekend but came up short when she was eliminated within minutes.

The former Women's Champion went toe-to-toe with Sasha Banks but was eliminated quickly after what might have been a botch on the outside of the ring. WWE fans have since been outraged by Melina's short cameo in the match and it appears that the star herself also believed that she would play a much bigger part in the bout.

Melina responded to a fan on Instagram earlier today, revealing that she believed she would be part of the match for much longer.

Melina and Sasha Banks had never faced off in a WWE ring and many believed the company would make much more of the moment.

Melina could return to WWE in the future now the seeds have been planted

It was noted back in 2020 that Melina had re-signed and was set to make her return. This never came to fruition because the former star suffered an injury and was forced to undergo surgery.

Instead, Melina made her return as part of the Royal Rumble match, and given the reaction that she received and the chemistry she had with Sasha Banks, the two women could possibly do it again one day in the future.

If Ronda Rousey is set to face off against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is busy on RAW, then Banks might be without an opponent for WrestleMania. It would be incredible to see Melina handed her first singles match at the biggest show of the year since WrestleMania 23 when she went head-to-head with Ashley Massaro.

