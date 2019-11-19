Samoa Joe gets a new role on WWE RAW

Arunava Ghoshal News 19 Nov 2019, 07:40 IST

Samoa Joe

This week's RAW kicked off with the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch issuing a challenge to her Survivor Series opponents, Shayna Baszler and Bayley. The Man got interrupted by The IIconics and then Charlotte Flair made her way out to even up the odds. As the women were preparing to lock horns with one another, Samoa Joe's music hit and the former WWE United States Champion came out and joined the RAW commentary team.

Samoa Joe in place of Dio Maddin

Samoa Joe got the new role on Monday Nights owing to the absence of Dio Maddin. The RAW commentator has been missing the past few editions of RAW following a brutal assault from the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. As of now, it is not known when Dio Maddin will be back on the Red brand but for the time being, it seems Samoa Joe is his replacement.

The scenario opens up a new opportunity to the former WWE United States Champion who has been sidelined with a thumb injury since September. Although tonight marks Samoa Joe's debut in the role of a commentator, he seems to be pretty good as his job as Corey Graves took to Twitter to praise him for his performance.

