Samoa Joe reveals how he coped with Vince McMahon in his headset on WWE RAW commentary

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Samoa Joe worked on commentary in December 2019

Speaking on the latest episode of Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Samoa Joe joked that it was distracting when Vince McMahon told him through a headset how great he was at commentary while he was trying to call the in-ring action on RAW recently.

The former NXT Champion was unable to compete between September 2019 and January 2020 due to a broken thumb, so WWE decided to try him out as a commentator on RAW in December 2019.

Now that he is back performing again as an in-ring competitor, Joe said in jest that he needed to stop lead announcer Vic Joseph from crying during the show, while he revealed what it was like having McMahon speak to him throughout the broadcast.

“At times, it was distracting. It’s really hard when you’re doing commentary and Vince is on the headset and he’s like, ‘My God, you’re like the next greatest thing. You have the voice of an angel and the insight of a God.’ I’m like, ‘Stop, Vince, I’m trying to do the broadcast here, this is getting ridiculous.’ That’s tough.

“Also, patting Vic on the back, making sure he’s not tearing up between commercial breaks. That’s another part of my duties and job – didn’t know that. King [Jerry Lawler] is great, he just does his thing, he’s in his own world.”

What’s next for Samoa Joe?

Samoa Joe teamed with Kevin Owens and the returning Big Show to defeat Seth Rollins and AOP via disqualification on the latest episode of RAW.

The two teams will battle it out again next week, with the added stipulation that the match will be a fist fight.