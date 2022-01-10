5 Best Samoa Joe Moments in WWE

Samoa Joe is one of the most prominent pro-wrestlers in the industry. He has been a star since the start of his career in 2002. He earlier worked for TNA, where he won multiple championships.

Samoa Joe made his debut in May 2015 and signed a contract with WWE in June 2015. Throughout his NXT career, he won the NXT Championship numerous times. He was also the winner of the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic alongside Finn Balor.

After joining RAW in January 2017, Joe headlined several WWE pay-per-view events. Following several injuries, he became a color commentator on RAW.

Samoa Joe was earlier released by the company in April 2021, before Triple H hired him back, and he went on to win his third NXT Championship. He had to vacate the title due to an injury and has been out of action ever since. On January 5, WWE released some big names, including Samoa Joe, William Regal, and Road Dogg.

As Samoa Joe was with WWE for over seven years, he had many memorable moments throughout his career:

#5. Joe wins the United States Championship

On March 5, 2019, R-Truth shocked the world when he won the United States Championship by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. The following week, he issued an open challenge, which was accepted by Rey Mysterio, Andrade, and Samoa Joe.

The Fatal-Four-Way match was made official. The whole match was dominated by Samoa Joe. After a hard-fought battle, Joe pinned Andrade. This was a big moment for Joe and his fans as it was his first championship win on the main roster.

